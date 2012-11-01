HONG KONG Nov 2 The Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) stepped into the currency market during New
York hours on Thursday, its third intervention for the day, as
the local currency repeatedly hit the strong end of its
trading range.
It sold HK$2.751 billion ($355 million) in Hong Kong dollars
in the latest move, bringing the total injection for the day to
HK$7.4 billion, data showed.
The three interventions bring the total number of
interventions from the HKMA in the past two weeks to nine.
According to Reuters data, the latest intervention
will lift the aggregate balance - the sum of balances on
clearing accounts maintained by banks with the HKMA - to
HK$175.83 billion on Nov. 5.
The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar but
can trade between 7.75 and 7.85 to the U.S. dollar. Under the
currency peg, the HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong
Kong dollar hits 7.75 or 7.85 to keep the band intact.
The currency traded at 7.7501 against the U.S. dollar at
2329 GMT.
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)
