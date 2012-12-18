HONG KONG Dec 19 The Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) stepped into the currency market late on
Tuesday, selling HK$4.42 billion ($570 million) in Hong Kong
dollars as the local currency repeatedly hit the strong
end of its permitted trading range.
According to Reuters data, the latest intervention
will lift the aggregate balance - the sum of balances on
clearing accounts maintained by banks with the HKMA - to
HK$246.288 billion on Dec. 20.
It brings the total amount injected to maintain the peg to
$12.601 billion worth of Hong Kong dollars since Oct. 20.
The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar but
can trade between 7.75 and 7.85 to the U.S. currency. Under the
currency peg, the HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong
Kong dollar hits 7.75 or 7.85 to keep the band intact.
($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and
Eric Meijer)