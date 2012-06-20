* Hontex to offer to buy back minority shareholders' stock
* Shares suspended in March 2010, three months after listing
* Seen as major victory for Hong Kong watchdog
By Tian Chen and Rachel Armstrong
HONG KONG, June 20 Investors in a Chinese
textile company accused by Hong Kong regulators of exaggerating
its earnings have the chance to get most of their money back
under a landmark court settlement reached in the territory on
Wednesday.
The case marks a breakthrough in the ability of Hong Kong's
market watchdog, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), to
act against offshore companies or investors who are unlikely to
return to the city to face prosecution or a market tribunal.
"It's of considerable significance for the SFC as they've
shown they can obtain shareholder relief in a reasonably
effective way," said Martin Rogers, head of litigation at
Clifford Chance law firm in Hong Kong.
Hontex International Holdings Co, based in China's
Fujian province, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in
December 2009. Its shares were suspended three months later when
the SFC accused the company of materially overstating its
earnings in its initial public offering (IPO) prospectus.
The regulator then got an injunction to freeze up to
HK$997.4 million ($128.54 million) - the bulk of the IPO
proceeds - held by Hontex and its subsidiaries, but investors
were left hanging while the SFC battled to win the right to have
their money returned.
Hontex admitted, according to the SFC, that it was reckless
in allowing false and misleading information to be included in
its prospectus.
The case is one in a string of accounting scandals involving
Chinese companies listed on exchanges outside the mainland,
particularly in North America, leaving regulators struggling to
bring executives to book or gain compensation for investors.
In a high-profile example, short seller Carson Block and his
firm Muddy Waters last year accused Sino-Forest Corp
of exaggerating its timber assets. The company, which denies the
allegations, has since been delisted in Canada and been charged
with fraud.
The SFC faced a setback in the Hontex case when a court
ruled last year that a criminal or civil court first had to find
a company or its executives culpable before it could seek
independent remedial action in alleged cases of market abuse.
A later ruling by the city's Court of Appeal in a separate
case against U.S. hedge fund Tiger Asia Management, which was
accused of insider dealing in Hong Kong stocks, overturned that
decision and said the SFC could ask a court for investor refunds
or other remedies.
SETTLEMENT DETAILS
Now, under an agreement reached between the SFC and Hontex
at Hong Kong's High Court, Hontex will buy back shares held by
minority stockholders at HK$2.06 a share, the last price traded
before the stock was suspended in late-March 2010.
Under the deal, which needs to be approved by Hontex
shareholders, the company will buy back a total of HK$1.03
billion ($132.7 million) worth of shares from minority
shareholders.
"The SFC will feel vindicated they were able to freeze the
money in the first place, as that will form the lion's share of
the money to repurchase the shares," said Nicholas Huntsworth, a
litigation lawyer at Mayer Brown in Hong Kong, though he
cautioned the SFC's ability to help investors hinged on the IPO
proceeds being in Hong Kong bank accounts.
"An unscrupulous company may now look to move its listing
proceeds as quickly as possible out of the city," he said.
Lawyers expect the SFC to make more use of the section in
the city's securities law, Section 213, that it used as the
basis in this case to take remedial action against other
offshore companies or investors it believes have breached their
rules. Around 75 percent of the market capital listed on Hong
Kong's exchange is domiciled outside the city, meaning the SFC
has a particular challenge trying to enforce the law.
The SFC is also looking to bring in tougher rules for
investment banks and corporate finance houses that sponsor IPOs,
to try and make them act as better gatekeepers when they bring
companies on to the Hong Kong market.
Mega Capital (Asia), the corporate finance house that
sponsored Hontex's listing, was hit with a record HK$42 million
($5.4 million) fine in April and stripped of its corporate
finance licence.