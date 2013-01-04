UPDATE 1-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds comment by White House spokesman, paragraphs 6-7)
HONG KONG Jan 4 Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, chairman of Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, said on Friday that residential prices in Hong Kong, which houses the world's most expensive apartments, should be stable, rising or falling within 10 percent for the whole of this year.
Pressed for comment on whether recent measures by the government to curb property prices will affect the market, Li said he did not think the impact would be huge. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds comment by White House spokesman, paragraphs 6-7)
NEW YORK, June 2 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc said on Friday that Chief Executive Officer Sally Smith would retire before the end of the year, a move that came as shareholders voted three activist hedge fund nominees onto the company's board.