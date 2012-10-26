HONG KONG Oct 26 Hong Kong's financial
secretary said on Friday a fresh round of property cooling
measures would be launched given what he said was a decoupling
of prices with the economy, and a continued rise in property
prices despite previous measures.
Financial secretary John Tsang said stamp duties would be
increased for those seeking to sell properties soon after buying
them to dampen the interest of short-term investors, along with
a new stamp duty for non-permanent residents.
Tsang said these were exceptional measures implemented at an
exceptional time after saying the property market was "going
against the economic fundamentals of Hong Kong".
The government had previously pledged to roll out further
measures to moderate the city's red-hot property market as home
prices rose about 20 percent in the first nine months of this
year to record levels beyond the reach of many residents.
Previous initiatives by the government seem to have failed
to halt the rise.
Hong Kong's de facto central bank last month ordered banks
to curb home loans to borrowers with more than one mortgage to
prevent the city being flooded with hot money after the United
States announced an aggressive new stimulus plan to spur growth.
