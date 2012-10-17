HONG KONG Oct 17 Hong Kong's leader pledged to
roll out further measures on Wednesday to moderate the city's
red-hot property market amid signs previous initiatives have
failed to halt the rise of home prices to levels beyond the
reach of many residents.
Since the densely populated former British colony reverted
to Chinese rule in 1997, a flush of hot money from mainland
China, easy credit and low interest rates have pumped the local
market to levels that have eclipsed the previous peak in 1997
and now stand as amongst the costliest in the world.
"Over the past few months property prices and rentals have
continued to rise to such an extent that they are now beyond
people's affordability," said Leung Chun-ying, Hong Kong's chief
executive who took office on July 1.
"Tackling the housing problem is a top priority of the
current term government," said Leung.
Leung's comments come after he laid out a multi-pronged
housing plan in August including promises to bolster land
supply, public rental units and subsidised housing, though
analysts said he stopped short of tougher measures including
raising stamp duties on quick resales to dampen speculation.
Hong Kong's de facto central bank also last month ordered
banks to curb home loans to borrowers with more than one
mortgage to prevent the city being flooded with hot money after
the United States announced an aggressive new stimulus plan to
spur growth.
"I would like to assure the public that the policy measures
rolled out earlier are only a start," said Leung during his
first speech to lawmakers in the legislature.
"In future, we will continue to implement timely initiatives
to assist the grassroots with flat accommodation, help middle
class families buy their own homes and promote the stable
development of the property market. I and my team are committed
to solving the housing problem."
Some analysts, however, see little impact in a city that has
already seen property prices rise 15 percent in the year to date
according to UBS.
A UBS report published on Monday predicted another 5-10
percent rise in Hong Kong home prices in 2013, given continued
undersupply of housing units, low unemployment and steady
interest rates and liquidity.
"Despite government efforts to increase land supply, we
think projected land supply should fall 13 percent short of its
target of 20,000 units per annum in 2012," it wrote.
