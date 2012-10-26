* 15 pct property tax to be charged on non-resident buyers
* HK stiffens resale stamp duty fees and applicability
period to deter speculation
* High property prices seen as rising risk to financial
stability
HONG KONG, Oct 26
HONG KONG, Oct 26 Hong Kong is to introduce new
property cooling measures, including a new 15 percent tax on
overseas buyers, to curb a rise in prices to increasingly
unaffordable levels, Financial secretary John Tsang said on
Friday.
It will also raise stamp duty on short-term property
transactions to dampen speculation, the first time the
government has taken such direct measures to curb what many see
as excessive overseas buying, particularly from mainland Chinese
buyers, for driving the market beyond record 1997 levels.
Tsang said these were extraordinary measures at an
exceptional time, describing the market as "going against the
economic fundamentals of Hong Kong", fuelled by low interest
rates, easy credit and a flood of mainland Chinese buyers.
"The risk of a property bubble forming has increased
greatly. It may be a threat for the Hong Kong macro-economy and
the stability of the financial system," Tsang told reporters.
The city's red-hot property market has risen about 20
percent in the first nine months of this year, with even small
and medium-sized units surging some 21 percent.
The measures take effect on Saturday. They were announced
after Hong Kong's markets closed.
Hong Kong property stocks have been rising sharply this year
with Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd up nearly 30 percent
and Henderson Land Development Co Ltd surging 48
percent, beating an 18 percent rise in the Hang Seng Index
.
OVERALL IMPACT LIMITED
Analysts said the impact on the overall market would be
limited as property prices would still rise due to demand,
albeit more slowly.
"The measures will likely affect demand for luxury housing,
which attracts foreign buyers most," said Jonas Kan, an analyst
at Daiwa Securities in Hong Kong. "But they probably won't cause
a major adjustment on property prices."
Under the new measures, a so-called buyer's stamp duty of 15
percent would be imposed on non-Hong Kong permanent resident
buyers and companies.
A so-called special stamp duty imposed on buyers seeking to
sell their properties within two years of purchase would be
imposed on buyers seeking to sell within three years.
The scale of stamp duty would be increased to 20 percent for
those selling within six months, to 15 percent within a year and
ten percent from 12-36 months.
Foreign, or non-resident, buyers accounted for 19.5 percent
of total residential property sales in the primary market in
2011, up from 5.7 percent in 2008. Foreign buyers accounted for
6.5 percent of total residential transactions in 2011 against
3.1 percent in 2008.
Analysts said the move was targeted at mainland Chinese,
whose brisk purchases over the past few years have helped push
up prices.
"The number of mainland buyers has been decreasing recently,
so the measures may not do much. Local buyers are the ones who
are actually buying," said Wong Leung Sing, an analyst at
Centaline Property Agency. "You can stop them for a while, but
not forever."
Previous initiatives by the government seem to have failed
to halt the rise, with analysts saying expectations had
prevailed that the market would likely continue to rise given a
flood of hot money from the United States' latest round of
quantitative easing, low interest rates - and plentiful demand
from mainland Chinese.
Hong Kong's de facto central bank last month ordered banks
to curb home loans to borrowers with more than one mortgage to
prevent the city being flooded with hot money after the United
States announced an aggressive new stimulus plan to spur growth.
