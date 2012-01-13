HONG KONG Jan 13 The Hong Kong Housing Society plans to favour Hong Kong residents with its new development, a spokesman for the company said on Friday, in a bid to thwart speculators.

Spokesman Johnson Wa said the intention is to restrict the sale of the apartments at Heya Green, a 327-flat project in Sham Shui Po, to Hong Kong residents. The project goes on sale in mid-year and is due for completion in the third quarter of next year.

The details of the plan have not been confirmed, and the developer is taking legal advice on how to structure those sales restrictions.

If the plan takes effect as expected, the Hong Kong Housing Society will be the first developer to place such restrictions on flat sales in the territory, regularly rated by the Heritage Foundation as the world's freest economy.

"We want to give priority to Hong Kong people in buying our flats, and we'll not accept corporate buyers," CEO Wong Kit-loong said in unveiling the project, according to the South China Morning Post. "This will reduce speculative activities."

The Society is a nonprofit organization that builds properties for sale on the open market. Heya Green will go on sale at market prices, the society said, without restrictions on resale.

Daniel Lau King-shing, the company's director of development and marketing, said any Hong Kong resident will be able to buy the flats, the newspaper reported, without restrictions on income or assets. The Society is also mulling opening the flats for sale to foreigners who have permanent resident status in the city, the spokesman said Friday, although those details are not yet ironed out.

Hong Kong residents who want to buy a home in the city often complain that mainland Chinese buyers are driving the market out of reach.

Samsung Securities predicts property prices will fall 15 percent in Hong Kong this year. But it says the share price of private developers is already pricing in that fall, and the company highlights the city's largest developer, Sun Hung Kai Properties, as its top pick thanks to its strong branding. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Ken Wills)