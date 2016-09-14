HONG KONG, Sept 14 Hong Kong's securities
regulator said on Wednesday it fined and reprimanded HSBC
for regulatory breaches and internal control
failings related to its position in the futures and options
contract market.
HSBC was fined HK$2.5 million ($322,294) for failing to put
in place adequate internal controls to monitor its positions in
Hong Kong Futures Exchange's futures and options contracts to
ensure compliance with the prescribed limit, the regulator said.
The breaches happened from May 26 to Aug 1 in 2014, said the
Securities and Futures Commission in an e-mailed statement.
The SFC probe found there was a "lack of adequate knowledge
within HSBC" regarding the bank's position limits and its state
of compliance with the relevant regulatory requirements, the
statement said.
It, however, added HSBC had since taken steps to improve its
internal controls on monitoring of position limits and
cooperated with the Hong Kong regulator in resolving its
concerns.
"HSBC apologises for the breaches identified and reported to
the Securities and Futures Commission in 2014," the bank said in
a statement.
"The Bank has cooperated fully with the SFC throughout this
investigation and has taken actions to improve our internal
controls regarding our compliance with the prescribed position
limits in Hong Kong. No clients were impacted by these
breaches," it said.
SFC has been aggressively clamping down on operational and
control failures in banks' trading businesses over the past
year.
Last month it fined the local securities unit of Morgan
Stanley HK$18.5 million for internal control failures
related to disclosure of short-selling orders and comprehensive
documentation of electronic trading services.
($1 = 7.7569 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)