HONG KONG May 21 Hong Kong's securities
regulator fined and reprimanded two units of the world's
third-largest bank by value, Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China (ICBC), for their roles in the 2009 initial
public offering of Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) fined ICBC
International Capital Ltd and ICBC International Securities Ltd
HK$12.5 million ($1.61 million) each, a tiny fine compared to
the bank's $201.4 billion market value.
The SFC said the two units of ICBC failed to conduct
so-called "know-your-client" due diligence on some buyers of
Powerlong shares to make sure they were independent of the
issuer.
The regulator also said that some buyers were offered margin
financing in excess of the buyers' net worth in a bid to prevent
the listing from falling through.
"These failings go to the heart of the sponsor's obligation
to help ensure the integrity of the initial public offering
market," said Mark Steward, the SFC's head of enforcement said
in the statement.
ICBC International, the Hong Kong-based investment based
unit of ICBC, was not immediately available for comment on the
SFC's fines and reprimands.
($1 = 7.7527 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill)