* ICBC units fined HK$25 mln in total for real estate
developer IPO
* Chinese bank says respects SFC decision, to continue to
strengthen compliance
(Adds ICBC comment, details of Powerlong's 2009 IPO)
HONG KONG May 21 Hong Kong's securities
regulator fined and reprimanded two units of the world's
third-largest bank by value, Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China (ICBC), for their roles in the 2009 initial
public offering of Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) fined ICBC
International Capital Ltd and ICBC International Securities Ltd
HK$12.5 million ($1.61 million) each, a tiny fine compared to
the bank's $201.4 billion market value.
"ICBCI respects the decision of the SFC in respect of this
2009 legacy matter and we will use this ruling as a further
impetus to continue to strengthen the compliance management and
enhance the professionalism of our team," Mary MacLeod, deputy
chief executive of ICBC's investment banking unit ICBC
International, told Reuters.
The SFC said the two units of ICBC failed to conduct
so-called "know-your-client" due diligence on some buyers of
Powerlong shares to make sure they were independent of the
issuer.
The regulator also said that some buyers were offered margin
financing in excess of the buyers' net worth in a bid to prevent
the listing from falling through.
"These failings go to the heart of the sponsor's obligation
to help ensure the integrity of the initial public offering
market," said Mark Steward, the SFC's head of enforcement.
Powerlong, a commercial real estate developer in
mainland China, went public in 2009 in a deal worth $385
million. ICBC International Capital acted as joint sponsor of
the IPO with Goldman Sachs and Macquarie Capital
Securities Ltd.
ICBC International Securities was a joint lead manager with
Goldman and Macquarie, while Macquarie was the sole global
coordinator of the offering.
($1 = 7.7527 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill)