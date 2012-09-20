Sept 20 Hong Kong's Court of Appeal has upheld
the insider dealing convictions against ex-Morgan Stanley banker
Du Jun, but has reduced the length of his prison sentence and
fines.
Du was jailed in 2009 for seven years on 10 counts of
insider trading in the shares of CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd
while he was part of the Morgan Stanley team advising
the company on a proposed deal to buy oil field assets in China.
In a ruling handed down on Thursday, three Hong Kong judges
rejected Du's appeal to have his convictions overturned, but
they reduced his sentence. He will now have to serve six years
in prison, and pay fines of HK$1.688 million ($217,700), reduced
from HK$23.3 million
Du's sentence was the longest jail term handed out for
insider trading since it became a criminal offence in Hong Kong
in 2003.
($1 = 7.7533 Hong Kong dollars)
