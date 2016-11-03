HONG KONG Nov 3 Hong Kong's new insurance regulator said it sees Chinese demand for Hong Kong insurance products staying strong because of their high quality despite recent curbs on such purchases, as Beijing moves to discourage capital outflows.

Moses Cheng, chairman of Hong Kong's Independent Insurance Authority (IIA), also told Reuters in an interview he expects the regulator to discuss the matter with its mainland counterpart once the IIA is fully up and running by early next year.

"Hong Kong is a free economy. We welcome anyone coming to Hong Kong to buy an insurance policy, and we have good products here we want to offer to the rest of the world, including people from mainland China," he said on Thursday.

"Hong Kong being a free place you can buy whatever products that suits you here in Hong Kong, but most important of all don't break any rule here or outside Hong Kong."

China's biggest bank card provider UnionPay last week tightened rules on how customers can use its debit and credit cards to purchase Hong Kong insurance products, raising concerns that insurers in the territory will see their revenues hit.

Cheng said he was hopeful the UnionPay restrictions would not hurt the industry because there are many legitimate ways to buy products in the city, and mainlanders would continue to be attracted to Hong Kong's higher quality policies.

He added that the IIA was not yet in communication with its mainland counterpart, the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, but would expect to discuss the matter.

"That's absolutely unavoidable. This is something we need to work together," Cheng said. (Reporting by Michelle Price and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)