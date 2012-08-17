HONG KONG, Aug 17 The following are some of the
major companies planning initial public offerings on the Hong
Kong stock exchange.
===============================================================
DEBUT COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS PROCEEDS
DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) (US$MLN)
===============================================================
*Sept China Everbright 4,000 N.A. BNP Paribas, 1,400
Bank BOC Int'l,
CICC,
Everbright
Securities,
HSBC, JPMorgan,
Morgan Stanley,
Shenyin Wanguo,
UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
*Sept Shanghai Fosun 476 N.A. CICC, 700-
Pharmaceutical Deutsche Bank, 800
JP Morgan, UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012 China National N.A. N.A. CICC, 1,315-
H1 Biotec Group Morgan Stanley, 1,578
(CNB) UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012 China Railway N.A. N.A. CICC, 1,000-
Q3 Materials Co Ltd Citic 1,500
(HK & Shanghai Securities,
dual listing) Citibank,
Credit Suisse,
HSBC, UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012 En+ Group N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.
H2 (parent of
UC Rusal
)
---------------------------------------------------------------
*2012 Sany Heavy N.A. N.A. BAML, 2,000
Q4/ Industry Co Citigroup,
2013 Citic Securities,
Q1 ICBC Int'l,
Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012 Guangfa N.A. N.A. BAML, 5,500
Bank Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012 People's N.A. N.A. CICC, 6,000
Insurance Company Credit (Total)
of China Group Suisse, HSBC
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012 China Shouguang N.A. N.A. BOC Int'l 800-
Agricultural JPMorgan 1,000
Product Logistic UBS
Park
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012 COFCO's property N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.
business unit
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012 Jianhua N.A. N.A. Citic 500-
Concrete Pile Securities, 600
Group Deutsche Bank,
Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012 Sunshine 100 N.A. N.A. Morgan Stanley, 1,000
Real Estate Group UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012 Lukoil N.A. N.A. N.A. 1,000
/2013
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012/ Taikang Life N.A. N.A. N.A. 1,000
2014 Insurance
---------------------------------------------------------------
*2013 Hong Kong N.A. N.A. N.A. 300
Airlines
---------------------------------------------------------------
2013 Erdenes N.A. N.A. BNP Paribas, 3,000
Q1 Tavan Tolgoi Deutsche Bank,
coal mine Goldman Sachs,
Macquarie
---------------------------------------------------------------
*2013 China Galaxy N.A. N.A. N.A. 1,000
H1 Securities (Total)
---------------------------------------------------------------
2014 Legend Holdings N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.
/2016 (parent of Lenovo
Group )
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A. Zhengzhou Coal N.A. N.A. Deutsche Bank, 1,000
Mining Machinery JPMorgan,
Group Co Ltd UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A. EuroSibEnergo N.A. N.A. BAML, 1,100-
Credit Suisse, 1,500
(Postponed) RBS, RenCap,
Sberbank
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A. Centrobuv N.A. N.A. Morgan Stanley, 800
BOCI,
Renaissance Capital,
VTB Capital
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A. Bluestar Adisseo N.A. N.A. BOC Int'l, 1,500
Nutrition Group CCB Int'l,
Citigroup,
(Postponed) Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs,
Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A. XCMG Construction 516 N.A BNP Paribas, 1,200
Machinery Co Ltd CICC,
Credit Suisse,
HSBC,
(Postponed) Macquarie,
Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A. China Xintiandi N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.
Co Ltd
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A. Altain Khuder N.A. N.A. BAML, 300
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A. Bank of Shanghai 1,200 N.A. N.A. N.A.
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A. Harbin Bank N.A. N.A. N.A. 1,500
listing)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Note: $1=HK$7.79