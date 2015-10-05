* Two IPOs of Chinese firms could fetch up to $5 bln in
total
* Huarong, China RE had delayed marketing on market turmoil
(Combines Huarong and China RE IPOs, add banker comments)
By Alison Lui and Fiona Lau
HONG KONG, Oct 5 China Huarong Asset Management
Co Ltd and China Reinsurance (Group) started pitching Hong Kong
IPOs worth up to a combined $5 billion to investors on Monday -
a sign of improving confidence in market conditions after recent
turbulence.
China's biggest state-owned bad debt asset management firm
and its largest reinsurer had received the nod for their initial
public offerings weeks ago but pre-marketing was delayed due to
volatile markets around the world.
After falling for five straight months, Hong Kong's
benchmark stock index started October on a positive tone,
indicating investors may be ready to dip back into IPOs even
though uncertainties about the health of China's economy remain.
"We're not out of the woods yet. I wouldn't view it as a
bull signal for the economy or for the stock market, but they
must be confident enough to reach this phase, which is
positive," said a Hong Kong-based equity capital markets banker
who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
"They've taken a view that these deals will get done and
will be supported by Chinese pools of capital. There's no
shortage of institutional money in China."
Huarong and China RE did not reply to Reuters requests for
comment on the pre-marketing of their IPOs.
Huarong is seeking to raise up to $3 billion in its
IPO. The offering will consist of 6.31 billion
shares, equivalent to a 16.4 percent stake in the company, and
Huarong is slated to start taking orders from investors on Oct.
15, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.
The offering will include no more than 607 million shares
from China's Ministry of Finance and no more than 17 million
shares from state-backed grain trader COFCO, the terms showed.
Huarong plans to use 60 percent of the proceeds to develop
its distressed asset business and buy more debt from financial
and non-financial companies, while another 30 percent will be
set aside to expand its financial services businesses.
China RE plans to raise up to $2 billion. It is set to offer
5.77 billion new shares, equivalent to 14 percent of its
enlarged share capital, and to start taking orders from
investors on Oct. 12, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported.
(Reporting by Alison Lui, and Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by
Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)