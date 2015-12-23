HONG KONG Dec 23 Hong Kong replaced New York
this year as the world's biggest IPO market by the amount of
funds raised, buoyed by Chinese banks and other financial firms,
with the deal pipeline pointing to a stronger year ahead.
Companies raised $25 billion via initial public offerings
(IPOs) in Hong Kong so far this year, higher than the $19.4
billion raised in New York, preliminary data from Thomson
Reuters data shows.
Many Chinese brokers and banks had rushed to raise funds to
finance their margin loan business and boost core capital amid a
stock market rally earlier this year. Big Hong Kong IPOs in 2015
included the $4.8 billion deal by Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd
and a $2.5 billion capital raising by China Huarong Asset
Management Co Ltd.
For New York, which was the world's biggest IPO market for
the past three years, IPO proceeds slumped 73 percent this year
after surging to $71.7 billion in 2014, helped in part by
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's record $25 billion deal.
The funds raised in Hong Kong accounted for more than a
third of the total amount for the entire Asia Pacific region,
but were 13 percent lower than a year ago, according to the
data.
Overall, investment banks in Asia earned an estimated $5.74
billion in fees from equity capital markets deals in 2015, with
IPOs making up 36 percent of the total, the data shows, a larger
share than the 20 percent of bank revenue in the United States.
Next year, more Chinese companies are set to raise funds
through IPOs, the financial sector leading the pack, bankers
said.
Companies expected to issue IPOs next year include
state-backed Postal Savings Bank of China, which recently
completed a $7 billion pre-IPO financing round, Chinese online
lending platform Lufax, backed by China's second largest insurer
Ping An Insurance Group Co Ltd and Sinopec Sales, the marketing
arm of China Petroleum and Chemicals Corp (Sinopec).
"The financial services sector will still be one of the key
drivers, because the size of those deals are much larger than in
consumer and manufacturing," said Louis Lau, partner at the
Capital Markets Advisory Group at KPMG China.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)