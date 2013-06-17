HONG KONG, June 17 The following are some of the major companies planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Please contact Elzio Barreto at elzio.barreto@thomsonreuters.com or (+852) 2843-1608 to submit entries for this diary. Click on the square bracket for the latest story. ** Denotes new entry or update ^ Information based on local media reports ++ Denotes Hong Kong offering for companies listed elsewhere ================================================================ PRICING COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS PROCEEDS DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) (US$MLN) ================================================================ Jun21 Macau Legend 2,048 2.30- CLSA, 786 2013 Development (Macau) 2.98 Citic Securities, Credit Suisse ---------------------------------------------------------------- ** Jun26 Nexteer Automotive 720 2.54- BOC Int'l 325 3.50 JPMorgan ---------------------------------------------------------------- ** DELAYED Hopewell HK 340 15.30- BOC Int'l 780 2013 Properties 17.80 Credit Suisse, Citigroup, HSBC, JPMorgan ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q2 2013 NWD Hospitality N/A N/A Deutsche Bank, 1,000 HSBC, JPMorgan, BOC Int'l, StanChart ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q2 Asia Potash N/A N/A BAML, Citigroup, 500 2013 Group (Laos) Deutsche Bank ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q2 Sany Heavy N/A N/A BAML, 1,700 2013 Industry Co++ Citigroup, Citic Securities, ICBC Int'l, Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Century Energy N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 150 ICBC International, Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 AAG Energy N/A N/A Barclays, 200 Haitong, JPMorgan ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 South Beauty N/A N/A CICC, Deutsche 200 UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Xinchen China N/A N/A BAML 150 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Golden Bridge N/A N/A BoCom, 300 United Financial JPMorgan Leasing ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 China Xintindi N/A N/A Deutsche Bank 1,500 JPMorgan, StanChart, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 China Railway N/A N/A CICC, 2,000 Materials Co Ltd Citic Securities, (HK & Shanghai Citigroup, dual listing) Credit Suisse, ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 New Century Hotel N/A N/A Deutsche Bank, 250 Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Star King Food N/A N/A Macquarie 200 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 China Great Wall N/A N/A Credit Suisse, 100 Electric Guotai Junan ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 China National N/A N/A CICC, 2,000 Biotec Group Morgan Stanley, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Altain Khuder N/A N/A BAML, 300 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Jianhua N/A N/A Citic 600 Concrete Pile Securities, Group Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Guangfa N/A N/A BAML, 5,500 Bank Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 China Shouguang N/A N/A BOC Int'l 1,000 Agricultural JPMorgan Product Logistic UBS Park ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Huishan Dairy N/A N/A N/A 600 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Lukoil N/A N/A N/A 1,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013/ Taikang Life N/A N/A N/A 1,000 2014 Insurance ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A 300 Airlines ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Erdenes N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 3,000 Tavan Tolgoi Deutsche Bank, coal mine Goldman, Macquarie ---------------------------------------------------------------- N/A China Everbright 4,000 N/A BNP Paribas, 1,400 Bank++ BOC Int'l, CICC, Everbright Securities, HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Shenyin Wanguo, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- N/A XCMG Construction 516 N/A BNP Paribas, 1,200 Machinery Co Ltd++ CICC, Credit Suisse, HSBC, (Postponed) Macquarie, Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- N/A Bank of Shanghai 1,200 N/A N/A N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------- N/A Harbin Bank N/A N/A N/A 1,500 listing) ----------------------------------------------------------------