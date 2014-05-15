HONG KONG, May 15 The following are some of the major companies
planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
Please contact Elzio Barreto at elzio.barreto@thomsonreuters.com or (+852)
2843-1608 to submit entries for this diary.
Click on the square bracket for the latest story.
** Denotes new entry or update
^ Information based on local media reports
++ Denotes Hong Kong offering for companies listed elsewhere
================================================================
PRICING COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS/ PROCEEDS
DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) SPONSORS (US$MLN)
================================================================
**
++
May15 China CNR Corp 1,821 5.00- CICC, Macquarie 1,450
Ltd. 6.20 UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
May La Chapelle N/A N/A CICC, Goldman 300
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
May Qingdao Port N/A N/A BOC Int'l, Citic 300
Deutsche, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
Q2 Franshion hotel N/A N/A Deutsche, 500
business trust Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q2 Tianhe Chemicals N/A N/A BAML, 1,000
Morgan Stanley, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q2 China Grand N/A N/A CICC, Goldman 1,000
2014 Automotive Services
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q2 Central China N/A N/A CCB Int'l, 400
Securities ICBC Int'l,
China Galaxy,
Qilu Int'l
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q2 China Aircraft N/A N/A CICC, Everbright 200
2014 Leasing Int'l, CCB Int'l
----------------------------------------------------------------
H2 Luye Pharma Group N/A N/A Citigroup 400
UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
H2 Inner Mongolia N/A N/A BOC Int'l, 800
2014 Shengmu High-Tech Goldman
Dairy
----------------------------------------------------------------
H2 BAIC Motor N/A N/A Citic, Deutsche 2,000
2014 Goldman, HSBC,
Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
H2 China General N/A N/A CICC, Deutsche 2,000
2014 Nuclear Power Group
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 AAB Group N/A N/A BAML, 300
RafAello Capital, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 Jinhua Concrete N/A N/A Citic, 200
Pile Group Morgan Stanley,
StanChart
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 Fuhua Agricultural N/A N/A Citigroup, 200
Technology Jefferies
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 Mando China N/A N/A Deutsche Bank, 250
Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 South Beauty N/A N/A CICC, 200
Deutsche Bank, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 Zhong Da Mining N/A N/A CCB Int'l, HSBC, 350
UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 Hunan Zhonghe N/A N/A Citigroup, 600
Energy Credit Suisse
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 Longjiang Bank N/A N/A BAML, Nomura 500
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 The Basic House N/A N/A Goldman, UBS 300
Global
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 Sincere Group N/A N/A Morgan Stanley 350
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 Jinhui China N/A N/A BAML 400
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 Golden Mountain N/A N/A Citigroup 200
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 Asia Potash N/A N/A BAML, Citigroup, 500
Group (Laos) Deutsche Bank
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 Triplex N/A N/A BAML, 200
China Merchants,
Goldman
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 Golden Bridge N/A N/A BoCom, 300
United Financial JPMorgan
Leasing
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 China Railway N/A N/A CICC, 2,000
Materials Co Ltd Citic, Citigroup
(HK & Shanghai Credit Suisse, HSBC,
dual listing) UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 Altain Khuder N/A N/A BAML, 300
Macquarie Group
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 Bank of Shanghai N/A N/A Citic, 2,000
(HK & Shanghai Goldman, Guotai Junan,
dual listing ICBC Int'l, JPMorgan,
Morgan Stanley, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 China Guangfa N/A N/A BAML, Citic, 5,500
Bank Citigroup,
Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank,
Goldman, Haitong,
Yingda
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 China National N/A N/A CICC, 2,000
Biotec Group Morgan Stanley,
UBS
(Compiled by Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong)