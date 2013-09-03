HONG KONG, Sept 3 The following are some of the major companies
planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
Click on the square bracket for the latest story.
** Denotes new entry or update
^ Information based on local media reports
++ Denotes Hong Kong offering for companies listed elsewhere
================================================================
PRICING COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS PROCEEDS
DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) (US$MLN)
================================================================
**
Sept10 Tenwow 500 3.00- CICC, Deutsche 203
2013 International 3.15 HSBC
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
Sept16 Japan Home N/A N/A BOC Int'l 100
2013 Centre
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
Sept17 CT Environmental N/A N/A BOC Int'l 100
2013 ICBC Int'l
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
Sept19 China Huishan N/A N/A Deutsche Bank, 1,000
2013 Dairy HSBC, Goldman,
UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
Sept25 Forgame Tech N/A N/A JPMorgan, 200
2013 Morgan Stanley, CICC
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
Sept Boyaa Interactive N/A N/A Credit Suisse 150
2013 China Renaissance
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
Sept YST Dairy N/A N/A Credit Suisse 150
2013 Macquarie
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q3
2013 NWD Hospitality N/A N/A Deutsche Bank, 1,000
HSBC, JPMorgan,
BOC Int'l, StanChart
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q3 Asia Potash N/A N/A BAML, Citigroup, 500
2013 Group (Laos) Deutsche Bank
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 Century Energy N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 150
ICBC International,
Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 AAG Energy N/A N/A Barclays, 200
Haitong, JPMorgan
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 South Beauty N/A N/A CICC, Deutsche 200
UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 Xinchen China N/A N/A BAML 150
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 Golden Bridge N/A N/A BoCom, 300
United Financial JPMorgan
Leasing
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 China Xintindi N/A N/A Deutsche Bank 1,500
JPMorgan,
StanChart, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 China Railway N/A N/A CICC, 2,000
Materials Co Ltd Citic Securities,
(HK & Shanghai Citigroup,
dual listing) Credit Suisse,
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 New Century Hotel N/A N/A Deutsche Bank, 250
Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 Star King Food N/A N/A Macquarie 200
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 China Great Wall N/A N/A Credit Suisse, 100
Electric Guotai Junan
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 China National N/A N/A CICC, 2,000
Biotec Group Morgan Stanley,
UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 Altain Khuder N/A N/A BAML, 300
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 Jianhua N/A N/A Citic 600
Concrete Pile Securities,
Group Deutsche Bank,
Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 Guangfa N/A N/A BAML, 5,500
Bank Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank,
Goldman
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 China Shouguang N/A N/A BOC Int'l 1,000
Agricultural JPMorgan
Product Logistic UBS
Park
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013/ Taikang Life N/A N/A N/A 1,000
2014 Insurance
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A 300
Airlines
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 Erdenes N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 3,000
Tavan Tolgoi Deutsche Bank,
coal mine Goldman,
Macquarie
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A China Everbright 4,000 N/A BNP Paribas, 1,400
Bank++ BOC Int'l,
CICC,
Everbright
Securities,
HSBC, JPMorgan,
Morgan Stanley,
Shenyin Wanguo,
UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A XCMG Construction 516 N/A BNP Paribas, 1,200
Machinery Co Ltd++ CICC,
Credit Suisse,
HSBC,
(Postponed) Macquarie,
Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A Bank of Shanghai 1,200 N/A N/A N/A
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A Harbin Bank N/A N/A N/A 1,500
listing)
----------------------------------------------------------------
postponed
Hopewell HK BOC Int'l 780
Properties Credit Suisse,
Citigroup, HSBC,
JPMorgan