HONG KONG, March 13 Shares in a Chinese theme
park operator and real estate developer sank at least 16 percent
in their Hong Kong debut on Thursday as worries about the
weakness in China's economy left the overall stock market
trading around a one-month low.
Haichang Holdings, which operates amusement parks
in China, fell to as low as HK$2.05($0.26)compared to an initial
public offering price of HK$2.45 a share. The benchmark Hang
Seng index, by comparison, edged 0.5 percent higher,
after closing at its weakest level since Feb. 10 on Wednesday.
Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd, a real estate
developer backed by U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus
, fell as low as HK$3.05 compared with its HK$4.00 per
share IPO price.
Jittery investors are avoiding risky assets ahead of a batch
of data that may offer clues about the extent of China's
economic slowdown. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told reporters on
Thursday that the economy faced serious challenges this year.
Retail and institutional investors had shown tepid demand
for both stocks during the IPO process, in contrast to the
massive rush seen for some offerings earlier this year that
spurred some shares to log double-digit gains as they started
trading.
Analysts said investors may have started to show "IPO
fatigue" as 17 companies have listed in Hong Kong so far this
year, raising $4.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The $258 million IPO for Sunshine 100, a commercial and
residential real estate developer in second and third-tier
Chinese cities, saw retail demand just 0.6 times the number of
shares on offer, compared with deals that were oversubscribed
more than 1,000 times just last month.
The retail portion of Haichang's deal generated 4.65 times
more orders than the shares on offer, while its institutional
tranche was moderately oversubscribed, the company said in a
securities filing on Wednesday.
Night club operator Magnum Entertainment Group Holdings
Ltd's saw the highest ever level of oversubscription
for a Hong Kong IPO. It listed in January after it was more than
3,000 times oversubscribed.
Pork producer Huisheng International Holdings Ltd
had the second-highest ever level of oversubscription, with
retail investors generating demand 2,188 times more than orders
in February.
($1 = 7.7659 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Paul Tait and Miral
Fahmy)