* Chow Tai Fook, New China Life drop in HK debut
* Tepid investor demand for IPOs weighs on deals
* Both companies confident of their business prospects
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Dec 15 Two of Hong Kong's
biggest recent initial public offerings slumped in their trading
debuts on Thursday, falling victim to weak investor demand that
has pressured new listings in the once booming global IPO
powerhouse.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, the world's
biggest jewellery retailer, and New China Life Insurance
both dropped 8 percent or more after the two companies
raised a combined $3.9 billion. New China Life, which listed
both in Hong Kong and Shanghai, will debut in mainland China on
Friday.
The two companies were among a rash of issuers aiming to get
deals done before the end of the year after the European debt
crisis virtually closed the Hong Kong IPO market in the second
half.
However, both deals were priced at or near the bottom of
their indicative ranges, signalling the lack of appetite from
retail and institutional investors wary of the outcome from
Europe's debt troubles.
Haitong Securities Co Ltd, China's No.2
brokerage by assets, pulled a planned $1.7 billion Hong Kong
stock offering on Monday due to poor market conditions and after
receiving insufficient demand from investors, although some
smaller IPOs have been more successful in Shanghai.
"This is not only about the IPO market, but also the market
as a whole," said Alvin Cheung, associate director at Prudential
Brokerage in Hong Kong.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index has plunged about 20
percent this year, making company valuations the cheapest in
Asia-Pacific. Amid waning investor appetite, IPO issuance in
Asia ex-Japan has more than halved this year to $72.4 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
"The global financial situation did affect buying power in
the short term, but I'm confident our company will do quite well
in the long run," Chow Tai Fook's Chairman Henry Cheng told a
news conference at the Hong Kong stock exchange.
The Hang Seng's tumble has depressed valuations as measured
by forward price-to-earnings ratios, and has seen Hong
Kong-listed firms slip to the bottom of the region's value
rankings, according to a Nomura research report.
Companies on the Hang Seng trade at a 2011 P/E of 9.1 times,
compared with 9.9 times for companies on South Korea's Kospi
and 15.2 times for those on Malaysia's index.
The cheap valuations are failing, however, to draw retail
investors, who see little room to profit from short-term stock
gains, given the ongoing uncertainty in global markets.
"I don't think it's a good recommendation to buy any IPOs
right now. It's not a good opportunity and not a good time,"
Prudential's Cheung added.
MODERATELY OVER-SUBSCRIBED
Both Chow Tai Fook and New China Life said in separate
securities filings that their international offerings were only
"moderately over-subscribed."
Demand from Hong Kong retail investors, who focus on the
first-day performance of IPOs, was well short of the total
offered for New China Life.
Chow Tai Fook, which is a well recognised brand in Greater
China, said it received orders worth almost seven times the
total offered, compared with more than 2,000 times over
subscription for the IPO of handbag retailer Milan Station
in May.
Chow Tai Fook shares closed at HK$13.8 from its IPO price of
HK$15 a share.
New China Life, which is 15 percent owned by Swiss insurer
Zurich Financial Services AG, dropped to HK$25.7 from
the HK$28.5 offering price. The broader market fell for a
sixth day running, down 1.8 percent.
"Stock performance is not top priority to us," Kang Dian,
chairman of New China Life, told a news conference, adding the
company would focus on its business strategy and targets. "We
believe the company is on a healthy and steady path, and we
cannot control daily share prices going up or down."
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC
and JPMorgan are joint global
coordinators of the Chow Tai Fook IPO, with Citigroup,
Credit Suisse and UBS acting as joint
bookrunners.
China International Capital Corp (CICC) and UBS Securities
are lead underwriters of New China Life's Shanghai offering.
CICC, Goldman Sachs and UBS were hired as joint global
coordinators of the Hong Kong tranche of the deal, with Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas SA, Deutsche Bank,
HSBC and China Merchants Securities also acting as joint
bookrunners.