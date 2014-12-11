Dec 11 Hong Kong's government is trying to
maintain the territory's momentum toward becoming an Islamic
finance centre, as other potential sukuk issuers show little
enthusiasm.
In September, Hong Kong made the first U.S.
dollar-denominated sukuk issue by an AAA-rated government, a $1
billion deal that put it on the map in the global competition
among banking centres to attract Islamic finance business.
Since then, however, there have been few if any signs of
other sukuk issuers emerging in Hong Kong - demonstrating that
however hard governments try, they may struggle to develop
Islamic finance sectors if a strong economic rationale is
absent.
Hong Kong is a top centre for conventional finance, serving
China and many customers elsewhere in Asia. Because of its
fiscal strength, its sovereign sukuk issue attracted a massive
order book of $4.7 billion, including many investors from the
Middle East.
But that does not necessarily mean other borrowers in Hong
Kong will choose to issue sukuk instead of conventional bonds,
which tend to be more familiar and less complex, and therefore
cheaper to structure and sell.
And for regional borrowers which do want to use sukuk, it is
not immediately clear why they should choose Hong Kong instead
of Kuala Lumpur, which has the world's most active Islamic bond
market, or the Gulf, where most big Islamic investors are based.
In the past, several firms in Hong Kong have been linked to
possible sukuk issuance, including the Airport Authority
, metro operator MTR Corp and Hong Kong
Mortgage Corp (HKMC). So far, there is no sign of
these firms following the government's lead, however.
The Airport Authority said through a spokesperson that it
had no further updates on its funding plans or the subject of
sukuk financing. MTR Corp declined an interview request, saying
it had no funding plans.
HKMC considered sukuk when the government first started to
promote the sector, but a preliminary study found it difficult
to proceed since HKMC's assets are not sharia-compliant
mortgages, said treasury manager Rita Yeh.
"Nevertheless, we will continue to monitor the market
development and be open-minded on any favourable funding options
for the Corporation."
PAVING THE WAY
In a written response to Reuters questions, the Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA) said September's sukuk sale had
demonstrated that the territory's legal, regulatory and taxation
framework could support domestic issuers, paving the way for
public and private sector firms to come to market.
In July 2013, Hong Kong amended its tax laws to provide a
level playing field for some of the most common types of sukuk
transactions - ijara, musharaka, mudaraba and wakala - and
lawmakers passed a bill in March this year to allow the
government to issue its own sukuk.
"Whether more government sukuk will be launched in the
future will very much depend on the additional benefits of such
future issuances from a market development perspective. We will
continue to keep this under review," the HKMA said.
For years, proponents of Islamic finance in Hong Kong have
dreamed of making the territory a bridge to Chinese buyers of
sukuk.
So far, however, there have been few issuers of
yuan-denominated sukuk, and these have opted to tap the
Malaysian market instead, via locally domiciled special purpose
vehicles.
They include Malaysia's state investor Khazanah Nasional
, which made a three-year, 500 million yuan ($81
million) sukuk issue in 2011, and mobile phone operator Axiata
Group, which conducted a two-year, 1 billion yuan
issue in 2012.
To help Hong Kong win such business, the HKMA is working to
increase awareness of Islamic finance within the territory. Last
December it launched a forum on Islamic finance with Malaysia's
central bank, and it has organised seminars and workshops.
"We will also share our experience in sukuk issuance with
enterprises which have funding needs, with a view to encouraging
them to participate in the local market," the HKMA said.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang led a
business delegation to the Middle East this week, with visits to
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
"We welcome more sukuk to be marketed, listed and executed
in Hong Kong. And we invite more Islamic financial institutions
to establish a presence in Hong Kong," Tsang said in a speech to
an audience in Riyadh on Sunday.
Islamic fund management has been one bright spot for Hong
Kong this year. Maybank Asset Management, a unit of Malayan
Banking, said in October it would tie up with Hong
Kong-based Bosera International to jointly develop Islamic
investment products.
Malaysia's RHB Asset Management launched its first Islamic
fund in the Hong Kong market in June, with plans for two more
such funds next year.
(Additional reporting by Christina Lo in Hong Kong; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)