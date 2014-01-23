By Clare Baldwin
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Jan 23 Hong Kong plans to destroy 95
percent of one of Asia's major hoards of confiscated ivory,
fulfilling a long-standing demand by conservation groups that
battle trafficking in the contraband material.
The World Wildlife Fund ranks China as the world's biggest
end-market for poached ivory and Hong Kong, as a free port on
the country's southern coast, has long served as a key
trans-shipment point for illegal tusks.
Twenty-eight of the 29.6 tonnes of ivory held by Hong Kong
authorities is to be incinerated into a grey ash, said Paul
Shin, chairman of an advisory panel on endangered species that
has authority over the territory's stockpile.
The incineration will begin this year and is expected to
take one or two years to complete. The ivory is currently stored
in four undisclosed government facilities under tight security,
complete with closed-circuit television cameras and guards.
Shin said on Thursday his panel had agreed in principle with
the incineration, while urging other nations to take rigorous
steps to protect elephants. One tonne of the stockpile would be
kept for legitimate uses, such as enforcement and education.
"Many countries, including mainland China, have done this,"
said Chan Yiu-keung, a senior official of Hong Kong's
Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, referring to
the destruction of ivory.
"I think it's a good time for us to follow the international
community on this and I am glad the committee supported our
proposal."
The move comes just weeks after China crushed 6.2 tonnes of
confiscated ivory in its first such public event, after the
country's fitful enforcement efforts drove experts to question
its commitment to stamping out smuggling.
China's growing appetite for ivory, chiefly for ornamental
purposes, but with a small role in traditional medicine, has
helped fuel a surge in poaching in Africa.
About 22,000 elephants were illegally killed in 2012, a
CITES monitoring program showed. The total population of African
elephants is now estimated at between 420,000 and 650,000.
The United States also last year destroyed a six-tonne
stockpile of elephant tusks. The Philippines, Kenya and Gabon
have previously destroyed their stockpiles of contraband ivory.
International trade in ivory was banned in 1989 after the
population of elephants dropped from the millions in the
mid-20th century to about 600,000 by the end of the 1980s.
(Writing by James Pomfret; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)