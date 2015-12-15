HONG KONG Dec 15 Hong Kong's securities
watchdog has fined U.S. bank JP Morgan HK$30 million ($3.87
million) for systems and control failings in its institutional
equities business in Hong Kong, in one of the largest fines ever
levied by the watchdog.
In a statement published on Tuesday, the Securities and
Futures Commission (SFC) said an investigation had revealed that
the bank had breached the watchdog's rules relating to
short-selling, client facilitation and principal trading.
The bank also breached the regulator's rules on dark-pool
trading, making it the latest bank in the financial centre to
fall foul of an SFC crackdown on these off-exchange share
trading platforms.
In a statement, JP Morgan said: "We have fully co-operated
with the SFC and are pleased to have resolved these legacy
issues in relation to certain aspects of our systems and
controls in the institutional equities business in Hong Kong.
The firm has strengthened its internal systems and controls to
ensure compliance with the prevailing rules and regulations."
($1 = 7.7497 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Ryan Woo)