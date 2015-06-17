HONG KONG, June 17 Hong Kong-listed developer Henderson Land Development Co Ltd won an auction for a residential site in the New Territories for HK$3.63 billion ($468.3 million), the government said on Wednesday.

Henderson's unit Fortune Choice Development Ltd outbid eight developers, including Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd and Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, in bidding for the 2.4 hectares site in Tuen Mun.

A Reuters poll of three analysts forecast the site to sell for between HK$2.7 billion and HK$4.3 billion.

The land sales, a barometer of developers' long-term confidence in the city's property market, are part of the government's plan to tackle a housing shortage and rising home prices, which have jumped more than 170 percent since 2008 in one of the world's most expensive real estate markets. ($1 = 7.7517 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Yimou Lee and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anand Basu)