HONG KONG, June 4 A unit of Hong Kong developer
Hopewell Holdings Ltd won an auction for a residential
site worth HK$233 million ($30 million), the government said on
Wednesday.
Hopewell outbid nine other Hong Kong developers, including
Sino Land Company Ltd and Emperor International
Holdings Ltd, to build residential developments at the
site in Wan Chai district on Hong Kong Island.
Two analysts gave a forecast of HK$174 million for the site
of 0.03 hectares.
The land sales, a barometer of developers' long-term
confidence in the housing market, are part of the government's
plan to tackle a housing shortage and rising home prices, which
have jumped nearly 120 percent since 2008 in one of the world's
most expensive property markets.
($1 = 7.7528 Hong Kong Dollars)
