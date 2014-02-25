HONG KONG Feb 25 A Hong Kong government land
auction of three residential sites fetched a total of HK$9.8
billion ($1.3 billion), the government said on Tuesday.
The land sales, a barometer of developers' long-term
confidence in the housing market, received 25 bids from Hong
Kong and Chinese developers, according to Hong Kong's land
authority.
A unit of Hong Kong-listed Poly Property won one
site for HK$3.92 billion, while a subsidiary of K Wah
International bid HK$2.94 billion for another parcel.
The third piece of land was awarded to a unit of unlisted K&K
Property Holdings Ltd for HK$2.91 billion.
The residential sites were the second opened for tender in
the Kai Tak development area of Hong Kong's Kowloon district,
after China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd won the
first tender last June with a higher-than-expected bid of
HK$4.54 billion
The land sales are part of the government's plan to tackle a
housing shortage and rising home prices, which have jumped more
than 120 percent since 2008 in one of the world's most expensive
property markets.
($1 = 7.7598 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)