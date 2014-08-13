HONG KONG, August 13 Hong Kong's Vincord Ltd won
an auction for a residential and commercial site in the city
worth HK$3.94 billion ($508.3 million), the government said on
Wednesday.
Vincord outbid other Hong Kong developers, including
billionaire Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Holdings, Sun
Hung Kai Properties and New World Development
, to build residential and commercial buildings in the
Tsuen Wan area of Hong Kong's New Territories district.
A Reuters poll of five analysts gave a forecast of HK$5.17
billion for the site of 1.4 hectares.
Separately, New Rich Investments Ltd won an auction for a
smaller residential site in the Sha Tin area of the New
Territories for HK$428 million, according to government data.
The land sales, a barometer of developers' long-term
confidence in the housing market, are part of the government's
plan to tackle a housing shortage and rising home prices, which
have jumped more than 120 percent since 2008 in one of the
world's most expensive property markets.
(1 US dollar = 7.7510 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting By Yimou Lee and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anne Marie
Roantree)