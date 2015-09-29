HONG KONG, Sept 29 Chinese developer Shimao
Property Holdings Ltd won an auction for a residential
site worth HK$7 billion ($903.23 million), the government said
on Tuesday.
A unit of Shimao Property outbid six other Hong Kong and
Chinese developers, including Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd
and China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, to
build residential buildings in the Tai Wo Ping area of Hong
Kong's Kowloon district.
A Reuters poll of two analysts forecast the 2-hectare site
to be worth HK$6.9 billion and HK$9.4 billion, respectively.
The land sales, a barometer of developers' long-term
confidence in the housing market, are part of the government's
plan to tackle a housing shortage and rising home prices, which
have jumped nearly 170 percent since 2008 in one of the world's
most expensive property markets.
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)