HONG KONG, Sept 29 Chinese developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd won an auction for a residential site worth HK$7 billion ($903.23 million), the government said on Tuesday.

A unit of Shimao Property outbid six other Hong Kong and Chinese developers, including Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd and China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, to build residential buildings in the Tai Wo Ping area of Hong Kong's Kowloon district.

A Reuters poll of two analysts forecast the 2-hectare site to be worth HK$6.9 billion and HK$9.4 billion, respectively.

The land sales, a barometer of developers' long-term confidence in the housing market, are part of the government's plan to tackle a housing shortage and rising home prices, which have jumped nearly 170 percent since 2008 in one of the world's most expensive property markets. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)