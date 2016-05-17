HONG KONG May 17 A residential plot in Hong
Kong's outlying Tai Po district in the New Territories was sold
by government tender to an unlisted developer within the
market's expected price range on Tuesday.
The cost of land is closely monitored in Hong Kong, which
has one of the most expensive property markets in the world.
The plot, on Chong San Road, sold for HK$4.02 billion
($517.9 million) on a 50-year land grant, according to the Lands
Department, within the HK$3.8 billion to HK$4.45 billion range
forecast by three surveyors.
While recent tenders have recorded mixed results - both
above and below estimates - Hong Kong home prices have posted
steady declines. In March, they posted their sixth consecutive
month of decline.
Billion Real Estate Holdings Ltd unit, King Future Ltd, won
the tender, beating listed developers including Vanke Property
Overseas Ltd, Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
and Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd.
The plot has an area of roughly 28,685 square metres and a
maximum gross floor area of 103,266 square metres.
($1 = 7.7620 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Joy Leung, Twinnie Siu and Clare Baldwin; Editing
by Jacqueline Wong)