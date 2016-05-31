HONG KONG May 31 A residential plot in the middle-class Tsing Yi district of Hong Kong sold for far less than markets expected on Tuesday, adding to concerns about the outlook for a real estate market that accounts for nearly a fifth of the city's economic output.

Dragon Mount Development Ltd, a unit of Grand Ming Group Holdings Ltd, won the tender on Tuesday for HK$938.88 million ($120.87 million), some 28 percent below expectations.

Three surveyors had estimated it would fetch between HK$1.185 billion and HK$1.42 billion. The plot had failed to sell last November, when the government rejected nine bids because it felt they were too low.

Earlier this year, Hong Kong Secretary for Development Paul Chan said the government was prepared to sell into a falling market to meet commitments to supply land for flats and other developments.

Hong Kong has one of the most expensive property markets in the world, leaving many people unable to afford a home and sharply increasing business costs.

Some investment banks have predicted a further 20 percent decline in apartment prices in Hong Kong in coming months, but government data earlier on Tuesday raised the possibility that the downturn may be easing. Home prices edged up in April from March, while mortgage approvals surged.

The Tsing Yi site is 6,200 square metres and is designated for "non-industrial" use. ($1 = 7.7676 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Joy Leung and Clare Baldwin; Editing by Kim Coghill)