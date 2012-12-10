HONG KONG Dec 10 Hong Kong leader Leung
Chun-ying said on Monday he had been negligent and apologised
for his handling of a scandal over an illegally built basement
that stoked angry calls for his resignation.
Leung, who took office in July, was criticised by
pro-democracy and pro-establishment lawmakers in the legislature
for failing to give a clear account of the unauthorised building
works that has called his integrity into question.
In space-starved Hong Kong, such embellishments to homes are
common to maximise living space, but similar minor violations
have ensnared several prominent officials over the past year.
Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to Chinese
rule in 1997, remains a major financial centre, though its moves
towards full democracy make it a Petri dish of reform for
China's Communist leaders, who have exerted behind-the-scenes
control over local politics.
Leung's housing works did not come to light until after he'd
won the support of a 1,200-member elite committee of largely
pro-Beijing loyalists in a March election.
"It was less than cautious, liable to cause misunderstanding
and for this I'm prepared to accept public criticism," said
Leung, who said there had been "some negligence".
"Looking back, while I never had any intention of concealing
anything, I must admit there was oversight on my part and my
explanation was not sufficiently clear. I must once again
solemnly offer my apologies."
The Beijing-backed Leung had initially been considered an
underdog in the election against rival Henry Tang. But a series
of scandals including one over illegal structures discovered in
Tang's home proved a tipping point.
Some lawmakers accused Leung of discrediting Tang over a
"palatial" basement and wine cellar beneath a family-owned villa
while being guilty of similar wrongdoing himself.
"You got rid of the evidence and you started attacking your
rival. He was speechless ... and then you got the chief
executive's job," said lawmaker Leung Yiu-chung. "How do you
have the integrity to continue ruling Hong Kong?"
Leung sidestepped questions to clarify whether he knew about
the illegal structures during the election campaign, drawing the
ire of lawmakers, two of whom were ejected from the legislature
after shouting for him to resign.
Leung, who faces a no-confidence motion in the legislature
on Wednesday, had earlier blamed a "memory lapse" for much of
the confusion.
(Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Nick Macfie)