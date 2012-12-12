HONG KONG Dec 12 Hong Kong's new leader Leung
Chun-ying narrowly survived a motion of no-confidence on
Wednesday over unauthorised building works in his home that have
undermined his integrity and triggered calls for his
resignation.
Beijing-backed Leung was criticised by pro-democracy
lawmakers in a four hour debate for failing to give a clear
account of building work in the hilltop mansion - something he
in turn had seized upon to oust his rival Henry Tang, when both
ran campaigns for Hong Kong's chief executive post this year.
In space-starved Hong Kong, embellishments to homes are
common to maximise living space, but similar violations have
ensnared several prominent officials over the past year.
"He did not come clean, he did not tell us the whole truth
and he was deliberately hiding things from us ... he has no
integrity," said pro-democracy opposition lawmaker Dennis Kwok
who tabled the no-confidence motion.
In the end, 28 lawmakers backed the motion, 34 opposed it
and five abstained.
The fraught vote caps a difficult half year for Leung who
has wrestled with issues including high property prices,
perceived interference from China over a national education
curriculum, and grassroots resentment caused by a growing tide
of Chinese visitors and pregnant mainland mothers cramming local
maternity wards to gain local citizenship.
While there is no sign that Leung's support from Beijing's
leaders has suffered as a result of the scandal, a planned
"anti-Leung" mass protest on Jan. 1 could heighten tension.
Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to Chinese
rule in 1997, remains a stable financial centre, though its
political arena has been stormy at times as the city and its
opposition pro-democracy forces push for full democracy in 2017.
A mass half-million strong protest in 2003 against the
policies of unpopular former leader Tung Chee-hwa, ultimately
forced him from office mid-term.
Leung had initially been considered an underdog in March's
poll against Tang. But a series of scandals, including one over
illegal structures discovered in Tang's home, proved a tipping
point that ruined Tang's campaign.
Leung has apologised for "negligence" over the matter,
denying he'd covered anything up while blaming a "memory lapse"
for much of the confusion.
Leung has faced further criticism over confidential U.S.
diplomatic cables published by WikiLeaks that showed his
adviser, Shiu Sin-por, told U.S. diplomats that Beijing was not
willing to cede complete control over the city's first direct
election for its leader in 2017.
Shiu said Chinese leaders would ensure that even with
universal suffrage, individuals deemed unacceptable to Beijing
would never get nominated or elected as Hong Kong's leader.
(Reporting by James Pomfret and Grace Li; Editing by Alison
Williams)