HONG KONG, April 13 Global exporter Li & Fung
Ltd said it was in talks with independent third
parties regarding a "possible transaction" involving its
consumer and healthcare distribution business.
"The company is evaluating strategic alternatives with
respect to its Asia consumer and healthcare distribution
businesses," chairman William Fung said in a filing to the Hong
Kong stock exchange late on Wednesday.
The supplier to U.S. retailers including Wal-Mart,
said the consumer and healthcare distribution businesses are a
part of the business acquired by the company through the
privatisation of Integrated Distribution Services Group Ltd in
2010, but no agreements have yet been reached.
Li & Fung is considering selling its consumer and healthcare
distribution business in greater China and Southeast Asia in a
deal worth as much as $400 million, according to a Bloomberg
report.
Shares of Li & Fung rose 3.85 percent to close at their
highest since March 15, outpacing a 3.19 percent rise in the
benchmark index.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok, editing by David Evans)