HONG KONG Dec 22 Developer Sino Land Co
Ltd on Thursday agreed to sell a Hong Kong shopping
mall to property investment fund Link Real Estate Investment
Trust for HK$588 million ($76 million).
Link REIT is buying Great Land (HK) Ltd, which
owns the mall at the Maritime Bay development in the Hang Hau
neighborhood of Tseung Kwan O New Town in Sai Kung District. The
space generates monthly rent of about HK$2.3 million, meaning
the deal will produce a yield of 4.7 percent based on the
purchase price.
The 63,466 square foot mall, built in 1998, was fully let,
the Link REIT said in a release.
Link REIT was the first real estate investment trust to go
public in Hong Kong. According to trade group APREA, it is the
largest REIT in Asia, excluding Australia, with a market
capitalisation of $8.0 billion as of November.
Sino Land shares were up 0.8 percent on Thursday afternoon,
while Link REIT shares were 0.5 percent higher, bucking a 0.3
percent decline in the Hang Seng Index.
($1 = 7.7815 Hong Kong dollars)
