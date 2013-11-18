HONG KONG Nov 18 A Hong Kong government body
said on Monday it plans to conduct an in-depth study into issues
hampering the market for initial public offerings in the city,
which has been heavily dependent on listings from companies in
mainland China.
The Financial Services Development Council (FSDC) will
examine issues including an "overly retail-oriented regulatory
mindset" and "distortive" IPO practices, it said in a statement
without detailing what those practices were.
The council plans to come up with concrete measures to
improve the listing framework to make Hong Kong a more
international centre for IPOs, it added. The FSDC said nearly 59
percent of IPO proceeds raised the past five years and nearly 70
percent of daily turnover on the stock exchange came from
companies in mainland China.
Set up in January 2013, the FSDC is made up of 22 members,
including senior executives from insurance companies,
brokerages, investment banks and asset managers such as
BlackRock, China Everbright Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Morgan
Stanley.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)