HONG KONG, June 17 The Hong Kong securities
regulator and stock exchange proposed an overhaul of the city's
listing regime, which could tilt the balance of power in favour
of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in listing
matters in one of the world's top IPO destinations.
The long-awaited proposals come after the Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) and the SFC have had
differences over listing matters.
Under the proposal, HKEX's CEO will no longer sit on the
listing committee and will be replaced by the SFC CEO on the
panel. The proposals were published by SFC and HKEX in a
consultation released on Friday. The three-month consultation
will close on Sept. 19.
