By Jacqueline Poh
HONG KONG May 14 (Reuters Basis Point) - Hutchison
Telephone Co Ltd is seeking a HK$6.5bn ($837.19 million)
three-year loan, bringing some excitement to a market which has
been waiting for "A-list credits" to return.
Hong Kong top-tier credits had been shying away from the
syndicated loan market, many of them deterred by higher pricing
last year amid tightened liquidity and higher funding costs.
Some turned to the more attractive bond market, while some
chose bilateral loans or small club deals to pay less.
Hutchison Telephone too is seeking a club deal, according to
sources. However, given the large loan size, the group of banks
for the club is 10-strong.
The 10 are Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
, Bank of China Ltd , Credit
Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank SA, CIBC
, DBS Bank, HSBC Holdings Plc
, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Standard Chartered
Plc , Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp
and United Overseas Bank Ltd.
Sources said gathering 10 banks is "a piece of cake" given
this borrower's solid network of relationship banks and the fact
that many lenders are hungry for top-tier names.
"Also, given that pricing would be reasonably higher now
compared to pre-Lehman days, many would want to book the asset,"
one source said.
Sources said the deal is split into a HK$3.6bn term loan and
a HK$2.9bn revolving credit. Lenders to the club get an all-in
of 200bp via a margin of 160bp over Hibor and a 120bp fee. The
revolver comes with a 40bp commitment fee.
According to Thomson Reuters LPC data, the borrower has an
existing HK$5bn three-year loan due this December that paid an
all-in of about 120bp. BOC, CA-CIB, DBS, HSBC and SMBC were
lenders to that deal from 2009.
The last syndicated loan for a Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
company was in March 2011 for Hutchison Ports Holdings
Trust. HPH Trust got a US$3bn three-year financing
that paid an all-in of 150bp via a margin of 120bp over Libor.
Meanwhile, Hutchison Telephone's latest loan adds to a
growing deal pipeline that could boost Hong Kong loan volume to
over US$15bn this quarter. Besides the around HK$6bn Hutchison
Telephone refinancing, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
is seeking a US$2bn bridge loan, and Noble Group Ltd's
latest refi is expected to increase to at least
US$2bn.
Volume of more than US$15bn would be four times the first
quarter's record low US$3.85bn. Hong Kong in the first quarter
witnessed the biggest year-on-year contraction when volume
dropped 62% from 1Q11's US$10.2bn.