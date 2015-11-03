HONG KONG Nov 3 Hong Kong's stock exchange will
introduce London Nickel Mini Futures, London Tin Mini Futures
and London Lead Mini Futures contracts for trading in its
derivatives market in December, it said on Tuesday.
The new contracts will trade in China's renminbi (RMB) and
complement the RMB-traded London Aluminium Mini Futures, London
Zinc Mini Futures and London Copper Mini Futures contracts
introduced last year, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
said in a statement.
The trading of the three new London Metal Mini Futures in
Hong Kong's derivatives market will start on 14 December 2015,
it said.
Nickel and tin will be one tonne contracts compared with six
and five tonnes respectively on the London Metal Exchange. The
lead contract will be five tonnes compared with 25 tonnes.
The London Metal Exchange is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges
and Clearing.
The minis are aimed at Chinese retail investors, mostly
wealthy individuals, who account for the majority of trading on
Chinese exchanges.
The London Metal Exchange is the world's oldest and biggest
market for trading industrial metals. Its settlement prices are
used as benchmarks by producers and consumers of industrial
metals.
(Reporting By Yimou Lee, editing by Pratima Desai and William
Hardy)