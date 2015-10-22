HONG KONG Oct 22 Hong Kong stock exchange has
signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding for developing
a clearing link between Hong Kong and London called the
"London-Hong Kong Connect"
The MOU was signed part of a series of cooperation
initiatives announced in a ceremony led by Chinese President Xi
Jinping and British Prime Minister David Cameron, the stock
exchange said in a statement.
The two countries have signed a number of deals including a
multi-billion dollar agreement to finance nuclear power stations
in Britain.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)