HONG KONG Oct 22 Hong Kong's stock exchange has
kicked off a preliminary study to build a "London Hong Kong
Connect" scheme to link commodities markets in the two global
financial centres.
The scheme, which was first flagged by the exchange's CEO
Charles Li last year, was part of a series of cooperation
initiatives announced during Chinese President Xi Jinping's
visit this week to the UK.
If implemented, it would enable market participants in Hong
Kong, which comprise some of the biggest commodities importers
in the world, to effectively hedge their trading exposure
through the London Metal Exchange (LME), which is the global hub
for metals trading.
"Enhanced market access is a key component of our strategy,"
said Charles Li, chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Limited, which owns the LME.
"This link aims to expand the potential investor base of the
LME market, give the LME a new presence in Asia, where it has
many opportunities, and support the development of Hong Kong as
a commodities trading centre."
The "non-binding memorandum of understanding" for the
proposed development of the trading link was signed between Hong
Kong Futures Exchange Limited and the London Metals Exchange.
Regulatory approvals are still pending and no set date has been
announced.
The HKEx and LME hope that such a tie-up would also allow
them to offer yuan-denominated futures and other commodities
products to European investors, which would further expand the
use of the Chinese currency globally. This week, China's central
bank sold its first-ever dim sum bond in London.
Still, some market watchers advised caution after recent
turmoil in the mainland Chinese stock markets, with some plans
such as linking the stock markets of Hong Kong with those in the
southern Chinese boomtown of Shenzhen beset by delays.
"We should not be too optimistic for now, because if you
look at the Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect scheme which has
been talked about for a long time but has yet to be launched,
you may not expect the Hong Kong-London connect thing to be
rolled out immediately as it's cooperation between two
countries," said a commodities trader in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Michelle Chen; Editing by
Kim Coghill)