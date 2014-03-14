HONG KONG, March 14 Billionaire Joseph Lau, the
head of Chinese Estates Holdings, was found guilty of bribery
and money laundering in a land deal in Asia's gambling capital
of Macau on Friday and sentenced to five years in jail, Hong
Kong media reported.
Hong Kong's fifth richest man, Lau was sentenced by a court
in Macau, a former Portuguese colony which is now a Chinese
special administrative region, Hong Kong's RTHK reported.
Lau, chairman and CEO of Chinese Estates, and another
high-profile tycoon, Steven Lo, chairman of the South China
Football Club and movie-and-music entertainment group BMA
Investment, were charged with offering a HK$20 million ($2.6
million) bribe to a former Macau government official, in a move
to secure land near Macau's Las Vegas style Cotai strip.
Shares in Chinese Estates were suspended on Friday
afternoon ahead of the ruling.