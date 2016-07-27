WASHINGTON, July 27 The U.S. State Department
confirmed on Wednesday that U.S. citizen James Wang has been
imprisoned in China and that American diplomats have been denied
permission to meet with him since he was arrested nearly 14
months ago.
Wang was one of two men who held senior positions on Hong
Kong political magazines who were sentenced to prison terms on
Tuesday on charges of illegal business operations, bribery and
bid rigging, his lawyer has said.
Wang, 63, and Guo Zhongxiao, 41, were sentenced after five
Hong Kong booksellers from a shop that specialized in gossipy
books about China's leaders disappeared and later appeared in
custody in mainland China. The men worked for the political
magazines New-Way Monthly and Multiple Face. Wang was a magazine
founder and Guo a chief editor.
The case has raised concern about free speech in Hong Kong,
a special administrative region of China. It has greater
freedoms and separate laws from the mainland under a "one
country, two systems" framework agreed when Britain handed back
its former colony in 1997.
Wang, identified by his lawyer as Wang Jianmin, was
sentenced to five years and three months in prison. Guo was
sentenced to two years and three months, Wang's lawyers, Chen
Nansha, has said. The Shenzhen Nanshan District Court published
details in line with Chen's account.
Asked about the case, U.S. State Department spokesman John
Kirby said that since Wang's arrest on May 31, 2014 "we've asked
our Chinese counterparts repeatedly for permission to visit him,
including permission to attend his trial. Those requests have
all been denied."
Kirby said the United States would continue to request
access to Wang in order to provide consular services. Guo's
citizenship was not immediately clear, but he was born in China
and had a Hong Kong identity card, Chen said.
(Reporting by Washington newsroom; editing by Grant McCool)