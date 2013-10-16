Oct 16 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on
Wednesday that it has spoken to foreign regulators about
allegations of manipulation in the foreign exchange market and
is now speaking to banks about it.
The move comes as authorities in Switzerland and Britain are
probing whether traders in the $5 trillion-a-day market sought
to manipulate benchmark foreign currency rates.
"The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is aware of the
allegations. We have been in communications with the relevant
overseas regulators and following up with individual banks," the
de facto central bank said in a statement to Reuters.
Switzerland's competition commission WEKO and its financial
markets regulator FINMA said earlier this month that they had
opened investigations into potential manipulation of foreign
exchange markets by banks. They did not name the banks under
investigation.
Last week, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters
the United States was also involved in the probe.
Until now, no Asian authority has confirmed it is also
involved in the investigations.
Royal Bank of Scotland has already handed Britain's
financial regulator instant messages sent by a former currency
trader to counterparts at other banks, Reuters reported last
week.