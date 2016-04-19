HONG KONG, April 19 Hong Kong Exchanges &
Clearing (HKEx) has scheduled the re-introduction of a closing
auction for July 25, three individuals briefed by the exchange
told Reuters, in a long-awaited development that will bring the
bourse in line with its international peers.
The HKEx proposed re-introducing a closing auction, a common
mechanism used to reduce volatility at the end of a trading
session, in January 2015, but did not give guidance on when it
would be implemented.
The HKEx first launched a closing auction in May 2008 but
scrapped it 10 months later after design flaws actually
exacerbated price swings, leading to fears it was being
manipulated. Since then, international investors have campaigned
for the HKEx to re-introduce a revised closing auction, saying
it was critical for Hong Kong's status as a financial centre
.
The HKEx began testing the closing auction in February, with
market rehearsals for the auction and some other new volatility
controls scheduled for May to June, a spokesman for the HKEx
said, adding that further details on timings "will be announced
in due course".
