Hong Kong stocks fall in subdued trade amid geopolitical worries
April 13 Hong Kong stocks pulled back on Thursday in thin trading as investors were reluctant to stake out positions amid simmering geopolitical tensions.
Financial markets in Hong Kong are closed on Tuesday, October 1 for China's National Day holiday, and will resume trading on Wednesday.
Please double click on for the latest Hong Kong stock report. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
April 13 Hong Kong stocks pulled back on Thursday in thin trading as investors were reluctant to stake out positions amid simmering geopolitical tensions.
SHANGHAI, April 13 Chinese stocks inched up on Thursday as investors continued to bet on stocks that could benefit from Beijing's plan to build a vast new economic zone, though gains were capped by fears that policy tightening will crimp economic growth.