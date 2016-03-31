* Overnight CNH HIBOR rate plunges to -3.725 pct
* Implied deposit rate hits -27 pct
* Shows CNH shorters ejecting from positions - analyst
* Domestic banks also trying to evade new RRR - trader
* Victory in Beijing's struggle to fight off yuan shorts
By Pete Sweeney and Umesh Desai
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, March 31 The overnight
offered rate for offshore yuan (CNH HIBOR) plunged
to -3.725 percent on Thursday, the first time it has quoted in
negative territory, with some analysts saying the slide showed
investors short on offshore yuan were quitting their positions
in a hurry.
If true, it would mark a victory for the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) in its war against prominent short sellers who made
big bets that Beijing would fail to put a floor under a falling
offshore yuan.
Overnight implied deposit rates for offshore yuan
- another indicator showing the state of demand in
the market - touched as low as -27 percent at one point, the
sharpest fall on record, Reuters data showed.
"It's the unwinding of positions built by those who were
bearish on China and bullish on dollar/CNH that has caused
today's collapse," said Patrick Bennett, strategist with CIBC,
arguing that short sellers were dumping borrowed offshore yuan
that they had been using for short trades back into the market.
"A lot of positions had been built in the 6 and 12 months,
and they are now getting squeezed out. In order to be long
dollar/CNH, you have to borrow CNH and rates were higher - those
positions are being unwound and rates are collapsing at the
front end."
Other analysts pointed to different factors at work,
including the implementation of a reserve requirement ratio for
Chinese banks holding offshore yuan which would be measured
today.
"Today we have to calculate the amount of CNH reserves for
the reserve requirement ratio, but everyone was afraid the money
would be locked up for three months," said a domestic CNH trader
in China.
He said that instead many banks dumped CNH back into the
market for 24-hour period, allowing them to minimise the amount
of CNH they would need to hold throughout the next quarter.
The PBOC is likely to be satisfied either way, as the RRR
also forms part of a policy adjustment by Beijing to discourage
speculation against the yuan , which many bet
could only fall further as the PBOC moved to cut domestic
interest rates, seen as bearish for the currency as it would
spur capital flight.
CNH HIBOR represents interest rates contributed by banks
each day as a reference for traders.
The same rate had spiked in January as high as 67 percent,
which was also seen as a side effect of a move against short
sellers in offshore markets, as the PBOC moved to buy yuan in
offshore markets to halt a swift slide, draining the pool of
offshore yuan.
The onshore and offshore traded yuan have been steadily
firming in recent days to trade around 6.5 per dollar, guided by
a stronger fixing from China's central bank, and at the same
time the offshore market has begun to move in harmony with the
onshore market after months of consistently pricing on the
downside.
That harmony, analysts say, highlights the surrender of
offshore shorters, but it has not been costless; the offshore
dim sum bond market has largely dried up, and no China-based
issuer has issued dim sum this year.
The HIBOR plunge comes on the same day the Financial Times
reported that the Hong Kong unit of state-owned brokerage Guosen
Securities had defaulted on an offshore yuan bond in
Hong Kong.
A spokesperson from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority told
Reuters in an email that the CNH HIBOR rates are market-driven
instruments and that the interbank market continues to operate
"in an orderly manner".
"The HKMA will closely monitor the CNH markets as usual,"
the spokesperson said.
(Additional reporting by Bi Xiaowen; Editing by Richard Borsuk
and Eric Meijer)