By Alice Woodhouse and Venus Wu
| HONG KONG, March 2
HONG KONG, March 2 Thousands of protesters
rallied outside the Hong Kong's government headquarters on
Sunday to condemn a knife attack on a former newspaper editor
and to voice support for press freedom amid growing concern over
Beijing's influence in the media.
Kevin Lau Chun-to, who until recently had been chief editor
of Ming Pao, a Chinese-language newspaper known for its
investigative reports, was stabbed in the back and legs several
times by a man in a helmet on Wednesday. The assailant rode off
on a motorcycle with an accomplice. No one has been arrested in
connection with the attack.
Dressed in black and wearing blue ribbons, symbolizing
press freedom, protesters carried a large banner with the words
"They can't kill us all". Other banners and placards read
"Freedom from fear" and "Protect press freedom".
Police have not established a motive for Lau's stabbing
although suspicions have spread that powerful individuals from
mainland China or pro-Beijing allies opposed to the city's push
for full democracy may have had a hand in the attack.
"We're not going to bow to the intimidation," said Shirley
Yam, vice-chairwoman of the Hong Kong Journalists' Association,
one of the organisers of the protest. "That's the strong message
we want to send whoever it is that the Hong Kong media is going
to stand firm and do whatever's best for press freedom and the
right for our citizens to be informed."
Organisers put the number of demonstrators at 13,000, while
police said there were 8,600 at the peak.
Lau left the intensive care unit of the hospital on
Saturday, although his wife said his recovery would take time.
"The reality is the wounds he suffers are deep and serious.
His road to recovery will be a long and winding one," his wife
Vivien said in a statement.
A week earlier, some 6,000 people protested in the Asian
financial centre demanding the city's leader uphold media
freedoms.
In recent years, Hong Kong journalist and rights groups have
warned of mainland Chinese propaganda officials influencing
newsrooms, deepening ties between Hong Kong media bosses and
Beijing, greater censorship, and the dismissal of influential
liberal journalists.
Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to Chinese
rule in 1997, is a freewheeling capitalist hub which enjoys a
high degree of autonomy and freedom, but Beijing's Communist
Party leaders have resisted public pressure for full democracy.
POLITICAL INTERFERENCE
Lau was recently replaced at Ming Pao by a Malaysian Chinese
journalist with suspected pro-Beijing leanings, causing a revolt
in the paper's newsroom where journalists suggested the
publication's independence might be undermined.
The new editor, Chong Tien-siong, attended the protest on
Sunday and was quoted in local media as saying he was impressed
with the turnout and hoped police could find the culprits soon.
The United States and European Union have expressed concern
over the assault on Lau and diplomats in Hong Kong said it
underscored fears that the city's freedoms were being eroded,
concerns echoed more broadly across the city.
"It seems there is more interference from the Hong Kong SAR
government and the central government in Beijing. Political
interference seems to be more serious nowadays," said Ip
Kin-yuen, legislative councillor who represents the education
sector.
The Hong Kong section of the U.S. Department of State's
Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, which was released on
Thursday, identified "limitations on freedom of the press,
self-censorship and incidents of violence against the media" as
areas of reported concern.
Media outlets have periodically been subject to attacks in
Hong Kong. The offices of a small independent media outlet were
recently ransacked and a car rammed the front gate of the home
of Jimmy Lai, publisher of Hong Kong's popular anti-Beijing
newspaper, the Apple Daily.
Asked by reporters about concerns China would seek to limit
the scope of elections for Hong Kong's next leader in 2017, a
senior Chinese government spokesman said Beijing and Hong Kong
both wanted to see universal suffrage for that vote.
"We hope all sides in Hong Kong can rationally and
pragmatically discuss this issue and form a consensus," said Lu
Xinhua, spokesman for the largely ceremonial advisory body which
advises parliament and whose annual session opens on Monday.
Beijing's top representative in Hong Kong in September ruled
out open nominations for candidates to become its next
leader.
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in BEIJING; Editing by
Anne Marie Roantree and Simon Cameron-Moore)