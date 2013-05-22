HONG KONG May 22 A close political ally of Hong
Kong's chief executive has vowed to cooperate with an
investigation into the shuttered Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange
after the city's financial watchdog said it had alerted the
police to "serious irregularities".
Exchange chairman Barry Cheung has also taken leave of
absence from several high-profile public positions as police
look into the futures platform. He has not been directly named
as part of the probe.
The exchange, which operated a trading platform for gold and
silver futures and had plans to launch contracts for base metals
and yuan forwards, surrendered its licence to the SFC over the
weekend saying it did not have enough trading revenues to
support its operating expenses.
Cheung said in a statement that: "The favourable conditions
under which HKMEx was founded have not changed."
"The mercantile exchange and myself will cooperate fully
with the police investigation," he told reporters, while
declining to give further details given the ongoing probe.
The involvement of Cheung threatens to add more pressure on
Hong Kong's embattled leader Leung Chun-ying, who has close
links with Cheung. Cheung ran Leung's leadership campaign last
year and sits on Hong Kong's core policy making body, the
Executive Council.
Since taking office last July, Leung has faced several
scandals, mass protests and a failed impeachment bid.
"Given the police investigation, it is not appropriate for
me to comment," Leung told reporters on Wednesday when asked
about Cheung.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) launched its
probe into the mercantile exchange on May 15.
"In light of the evidence obtained, the SFC referred certain
matters to the Commercial Crime Bureau as the suspected
irregularities are serious ones," it said in a statement,
referring to the CCB police unit. The commission did not spell
out the nature of the irregularities.
Cheung, who was also briefly chairman of Russian aluminium
giant RUSAL last year, is also chairman of the city's
Urban Renewal Authority.
SFC officials said significant financial losses were not
expected and open positions on the exchange had been completely
closed. Collateral related to the HKMEx market was now also
being returned to clearing members via the independent
London-based clearing house LCH.Clearnet, it said in a
statement.
Some lawmakers demanded more answers from the SFC and
accused it of being slow to react.
"We have to uphold the standard of regulation in Hong Kong
in order to gain the trust and confidence of the international
investors," said opposition lawmaker Kwok Ka-ki.
