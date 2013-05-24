* Barry Cheung resigns public posts-government statement
By James Pomfret
HONG KONG, May 24 The chairman of Hong Kong's
Mercantile Exchange is under police investigation, the
government said on Friday, as three other men were charged with
possessing false documents including a fake cheque for $460
million following a probe into alleged irregularities at the
shuttered exchange.
Barry Cheung, the exchange's controlling shareholder and a
close ally of Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying, resigned from
all of his public posts on Friday on the grounds that he is
under police investigation, a government statement said.
Police said they met with Cheung on Friday but he was not
arrested.
Local media quoted a statement by Cheung as saying he had
never done anything illegal and was assisting the criminal
investigation by police.
Cheung said in a statement on Wednesday that he would
cooperate fully with the police investigation.
The abrupt closure of the exchange has raised questions over
regulatory oversight in Hong Kong and drawn attention to Leung's
ties with Cheung, who acted as his campaign chairman in the Hong
Kong leadership election last year.
A statement from Leung's office said that the chief
executive on Friday received Cheung's resignation from all
public posts - including Hong Kong's core policy making body,
the Executive Council - "on the ground that Mr Cheung is under
police investigation."
"The Chief Executive has accepted his resignation," the
statement said.
"Mr Leung reiterated that law enforcement authorities
including the Police and the Securities and Futures
Commission(SFC) would act impartially and continue the
investigations of the Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange and Mr
Cheung in accordance with the law," the statement said.
A spokeswoman for the Hong Kong police force would not say
whether Cheung was a suspect in its investigation.
The exchange, which traded gold and silver futures, handed
back its operating licence to regulators last weekend, saying it
had insufficient revenues to support its operating expenses.
The SFC said on Tuesday it suspected irregularities in the
exchange's operations and referred the case to the police for a
criminal investigation.
Three mainland Chinese men - Dai Linyi, 55, Li Shanrong, 49,
and Lian Chunren, 50 - were charged on Friday with "possessing a
false instrument with intent" to pass them it off as genuine,
according to a charge sheet seen by Reuters.
The court gave no details of precisely how the men might be
linked to the Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange.
No pleas were taken and the three were remanded in jail. The
case was adjourned until July 19.
(Additional reporting by Grace Li and Clare Baldwin; Editing by
David Cowell)